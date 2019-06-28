Log truck, van involved in fatal accident on Route 32 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on scene of a fatal accident that has closed Route 32 in Franklin.

According to Troop K of Connecticut, a van and a log truck were involved in an accident on Route 32 and Thompson Road in Franklin. The accident was reported around 4 p.m.

Police say that one person has died.

Police did not reveal what caused the accident. The victim has not been identified.

Route 32 and Thompson Road has been closed due to the accident.

Stay tuned to News 8 for more information as it becomes available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.