Metro-North: Protests near Grand Central Terminal might delay CT commuters

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTNH) — Connecticut commuters taking the train home from New York City Friday afternoon may see more crowds and street closures near Grand Central Terminal due to protests.

WABC says demonstrators are protesting the MTA’s plan to add 500 new police officers to the subway system in NYC.

According to WABC, protests were held throughout the day at various locations around the city, culminating in a “City-Wide Convergence at Grand Central at 5 p.m.”

Metro-North says to plan ahead or take a train earlier Friday afternoon.

To access the Terminal, Metro-North says to use the North entrances at 47th Street and Madison Avenue, 48th Street and Park Avenue, 245 Park Avenue (entrance located on 47th St. between Lexington and Park Aves.), and the Helmsley Walkways (Park Avenue between 45th and 46th Streets), or use the side entrances from Vanderbilt and Lexington Avenues.