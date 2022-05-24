MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash involving an overturned tractor trailer closed down I-84 eastbound in Middlebury on Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound closed between Exits 17 and 18 just after 9 a.m. DOT said the crash caused five miles of traffic between Exits 16 and 17.

State police said no injuries were reported and are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

See our live traffic map here.

