SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of Interstate 84 Eastbound in the Southbury area has been closed due to a motor vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.

According to CT State Police, the accident is located between Exits 16 and 17. They say to expect delays.

#cttraffic I-84 E/B x16-17 is closed for a MVA. Expect delays.@TroopA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 24, 2020

Injuries have been reported. No word on when the traffic will clear.

