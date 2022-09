NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on the on-ramp to I-95 North in New Haven from Route 34 East, according to the state police.

The crash was reported at 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

Due to the closure, motorists are asked to seek alternate routes for travel and to expect traffic delays.

No other information has been released as of this time. Follow News 8 for updates.

View our life traffic map below: