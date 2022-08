SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 is closed between Exits 13 and 12 in Shelton because of a motorcycle and car crash that occurred Monday night.

The Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an official detour off of Exit 13 onto Bridgeport Avenue. DOT recommends drivers take a left onto Old Stratford Road and then take a right onto the Exit 12 on Ramp.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.