TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Monroe Turnpike (Route 111) North of Route 25 in Trumbull because of a serious car accident Monday.

Police officers said Route 111 is closed from Route 25 to the Monroe town line as a result of the crash. The section of the road will remain closed for several hours as the Trumbull Police Department investigates the crash.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until further notice and to avoid Route 111.