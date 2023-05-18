SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash and subsequent fire closed I-691 Eastbound in Southington Thursday morning.

According to state police, a car was traveling on I-691 Eastbound in Southington near Exit 7 just before 8 a.m. when it crashed and caught on fire.

I-691 Eastbound is closed between Exits 7 and 5.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time, police said.

Fire officials, EMS, and state police are on the scene investigating.

