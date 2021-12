NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash on I-91 north in North Haven is causing delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 2:19 p.m just before Exit 10.

Motor Vehicle Crash – NORTH HAVEN #I91 North 0.78 miles before Exit 10 (RTE 40 NB) at 12/1/2021 2:19:54 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 1, 2021

In footage from News 8’s Jodi Latina, at least two cars appear to have been involved, both suffering severe front-end damage. The footage also shows several highway lanes closed to traffic.

Heads up if you are traveling on I-91 N. near exit 10. there is a two car accident in the right lane. ⁦@WTNH⁩ #traffic #safety pic.twitter.com/diuEYYRxbM — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) December 1, 2021

Fire crews and police are on the scene.