WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to the Merritt Parkway for a multi-car crash on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) reported that the crash happened at 1:52 p.m. on Route 15 northbound between exits 58 and 59.

State police said Route 15 northbound is closed and serious injuries have been reported.

#CTtraffic RT 15 Northbound in the area of Exit 57 in Orange is shutdown due to a motor vehicle accident with reported injuries. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 13, 2021

