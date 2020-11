CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed part of Interstate 95 in Clinton on Wednesday.

The incident was first reported around 2 a.m.

The crash, which involves a tractor-trailer and a car, closed exits 64 and 63.

Drivers should take Route 1.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

No other information was released.