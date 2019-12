NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders were dispatched to the Exit 9 area of Interstate 91 Southbound in North Haven for a multi-vehicle accident.

Officials say the accident involved two tractor-trailers and multiple cars. Patients are being evaluated and several are being transported to treatment.

Courtesy: Kathleen via Report-it!

Courtesy: Shawn via Report-it!

Courtesy: Shawn via Report-it!

Courtesy: Carolyn via Report-it!

Courtesy: Carolyn via Report-it!

Courtesy: Carolyn via Report-it!

Police say the left and center lanes are open for travel.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.