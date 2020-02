SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Fire department is on the scene of two car crashes: a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 West between Exits 31-30 and a one car crash on I-84 East between Exits 30-31.

Westbound side of I-84 is closed at this time.

On the Eastbound side, the left and center lanes are closed.

No other information has been confirmed.

