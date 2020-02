EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Southbound in East Lyme near Exit 71 has since been cleared.

Residual delays back up to Exit 74. This accident was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and was cleared around 7:20 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.