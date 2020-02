WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a multivehicle crash on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 19 and 20.

The left lane is closed. Expect delays between Exits 18 and 20. The accident was reported at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Three cars are involved in the crash. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.