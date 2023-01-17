New Haven crash on I-91 northbound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down lanes on I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

State police, the local fire department, and EMS responded to the crash between the exit 6 and 7 ramps just after 12 p.m.

Police said serious injuries were reported and one person was transported to an area hospital.

The left and center lanes were shut down for the investigation, and police urge drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

This is an active scene.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app