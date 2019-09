NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two motor vehicle accidents on I-91 closed multiple lanes near exits 11 and 12 Sunday morning.

The crashes occurred just before 8 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, a car rolled over on the northbound side and two cars collided traveling southbound.

According to police, occupants suffered only minor injuries.

The far left lanes in both directions closed but have since reopened.