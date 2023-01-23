TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Monday, according to state police.

According to officials, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling in front of a tractor-trailer near Exit 69 when the driver lost control of their car. The tractor-trailer then crashed into the Mercendes-Benz on the driver’s side in the right lane.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz then became stuck underneath the trailer portion of the truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries.

The driver of the Mercendes-Benz was transported to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The driver was identified as Stephen Gharabegian, 59, of Lexington, Massachusetts.

The crash remains under investigation. State police are asking witnesses to contact Trooper Daniel Hill at 860-896-3200 x8006, or by e-mail at Daniel.Hill@ct.gov. Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is also being asked to send their video to state police.

Drivers can expect delays while traveling on I-84 East in Tolland between Exits 68 and 69 as the right and center lanes are closed.

