Over 40 road closures statewide due to Isaias damage

(WTNH) — Tropical Storm Isaias has knocked down power lines and trees all over the state on Tuesday.

The storm has caused a series of road closures on main and back roads. Your best bet this morning is to avoid the back roads altogether. For the most part, commuters on the Interstate highways haven’t been seeing any delays.

Some of those closues include:

Route 187 in Hartford between Hebron St and Sharon St due to wires down

Route 322 in Southington at Marion Ave because of a Tree in wires

Route 34 in Derby due to trees down in roadway

Route 99 in Cromwell between Prospect Hill Rd and Doering Dr because of wires down

Route 214 in Ledyard between Route 12 and Avery Hill Road

For a full list of closures from CT DOT, click here.

The Town of South Windsor has an interactive map of local road closures. Click here to view it.