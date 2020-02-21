Overturned car accident delays commute between Exits 8 and 9 on Interstate 95 Northbound in Stamford

WTNH.com
by: Hector Ramirez II
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 Northbound in Stamford between Exits 8 and 9 is seeing heavy traffic due to an overturned car accident. The incident has closed the right and center lanes.
CRASH: STAMFORD – I-95 NB, Exit 8. A rollover crash is causing some serious delays as traffic has to squeeze into the left lane. SB traffic is backing up as well. Use the Merritt as an alternate. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/gtDdiJKorW— Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) February 21, 2020
