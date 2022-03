WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lanes of I-84 east and west in Waterbury are closed Wednesday night due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports the closures between Exits 18 and 17 on the westbound side and Exits 18 and 19 on the eastbound side.

The accident is in the median, according to Connecticut State Police.

No further information has been made available at this time.

