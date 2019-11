(WTNH) — State police are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on I-91 South between Exits 3 and 2 in New Haven.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The right two lanes are closed and officials estimate the lane closures will last 2-3 hours. Delays backup to Exit 8.

There are minor injuries reported. The cause of the accident has not been determined.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.