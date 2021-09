MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Department of Transportation reports Wednesday there is an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate-91 South in Meriden.

The crash happened around 7:51 a.m. Wednesday between Exits 18 and 17, where it meets Route 15. The roadway is closed. Expect delays.

There is no information on the cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries.

