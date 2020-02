WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is an overturned tractor-trailer on I-95 South in West Haven near Exit 43.

The right shoulder is closed. Expect delays.

It appears that the tractor-trailer fell down the embankment near the Exit 43 off-ramp.

No word on the cause of the crash or of any injuries. Officials say the scene is still active.

Overturned Tractor-Trailer off of I-95 South in West Haven near Exit 43 on February 26, 2020. Photo from Report-It.

