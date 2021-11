NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-84 eastbound and I-84 westbound are closed Friday morning due to two separate crashes.

I-84 east is shut down between Exits 9 and 10, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT).

I-84 west is shut down between 10 and 9, according to CT DOT.

Connecticut State Police said one of the crashes involves a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

No further details are available at this time.