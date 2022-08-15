MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North was congested between Exits 17 and 20 after a car fire occurred near Exit 20 in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation said I-91 North was closed between Exits 18 and 20 around 3:40 p.m. but the highway has since fully reopened.

The Middletown Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash and were assisted by the state police. Police said no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The scene of the crash on I-91.

