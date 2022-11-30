NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a car crash and fire involving an electric car on Interstate 91 in North Haven Wednesday night.

The North Haven Fire Department said a car crash involving an electric vehicle occurred near Exit 11 on I-91N and that multiple fire units were at the scene.

I-91 North is closed between Exits 13 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation. There is also heavy traffic congestion between Exits 10 and 12.

The North Haven Fire Department is asking drivers to expect highway delays for several hours and to seek alternate routes.

