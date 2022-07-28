NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 95 northbound between exits 48 and 50 is closed due to a wrong-way driver crash early Thursday morning, according to state police.

State police say the initial call came in around 2:07 a.m. Troopers confirmed the car was traveling south in the northbound lanes when the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer. Police say the tractor-trailer then caught on fire.

There are serious injuries reported, according to police. Troopers say to expect the highway to be closed for an extended amount of time as police investigate.

Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.