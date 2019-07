MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown is reported to be closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to state traffic officials, I-91 southbound between Exits 21 and 20 in Middletown is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving two cars.

State Police report that there are injuries but have given no further details.

#CTtraffic Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of Middletown is closed as Troopers investigate a motor vehicle crash with injuries reported. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopH — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 10, 2019

LifeStar confirmed they responded to a request for the accident.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for updates.