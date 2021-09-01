Part of Merritt Parkway in Hamden shut down due to fallen tree, struck motor vehicle

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Merritt Parkway in Hamden is shut down between Exits 60-71 northbound, according to Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng.
Emergency services are working on the Merritt after a tree fell and struck a motor vehicle.
