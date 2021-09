HAMDEN, CONN., (WTNH)– Route 15 northbound between Exits 61 and 62 has reopened following a crash and vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation reported the closure at 11:46 a.m.. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles caught on fire.

There is no reported injuries, according to State Police.

