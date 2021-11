NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 2 is closed at Routes 184 and 617 following a truck vs. pole crash.

Connecticut State Police say that wires are down. They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

#cttraffic Route 2 at Routes 184 and 617 in North Stonington is CLOSED due to truck vs. pole accident. Wires are down, please seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 15, 2021

No further details are available at this time.