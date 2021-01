GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- A multi-vehicle crash on Route 2 westbound in Glastonbury, which closed part of the highway Monday night for several hours, is now fatal.

State police said at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a Toyota Camry was on the shoulder of the highway, at the top of the Exit 9 on-ramp, when a Mercedes-Benzes struck the Camry's rear. The impact of the crash caused the Camry to collide with the metal guard rail.