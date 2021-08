The clouds have been dragging their heels overnight, so don't expect much sunshine this morning. I do think we'll see a few breaks of sunshine today, but overall, the clouds will still have the upper hand. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with just a touch of humidity at the shoreline. We could see a passing shower or two overnight as a warm front crosses the region. By late Monday afternoon, the cold front will swing through, sparking some widely scattered thundershowers. Our next round of rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning--the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Today: Some peeks of sun. Highs in the mid 70s.