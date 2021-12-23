Part of Route 80 shut down in East Haven following serious vehicle accident

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 80 (Foxon Road) between River Road and North High Street will be shut down due to a serious motor vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

East Haven police say this is a serious injury accident.

The road closure will impact busses and cars trying to get to East Haven High School and Der Run School.

Police say commuters should avoid the area of Route 80 between River Road and North High Street.

East Haven High School is accessible by River Road or if you’re coming from east of River Road. Deer Run School is accessible by Route 80 if you’re coming west of that area.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is on the scene and is investigating.

No further information has been released.

Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.