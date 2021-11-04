Naugatuck PD officer struck in hit-and-run on Route 63; part of road closed due to investigation

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of Route 63 in Naugatuck is closed after a police officer was hit by a car Thursday night.

The officer was hit while they were working private duty, Naugatuck Police said. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Other officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene. The suspect’s car was ultimately apprehended on I-84 in Middlebury, according to Naugatuck Police.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Route 63 is closed between High and Cross streets, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours due to the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

UPDATE 1/2: NPD ofc struck by car while working private duty. As a result, officers attempted to stop said car, which fled the scene. Car traveled across multiple jurisdictions before it was apprehended on I84 in Middlebury. — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) November 4, 2021

UPDATE: 2/2 There is no danger to the public at this time. The officer struck did sustain non life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital. This incident remains active and updates will continue as they become available. — Naugatuck PD (@Naugy_PD) November 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.