(WTNH) — East Granby police and fire crews are responding to a “significant propane emergency” near Route 189 late Thursday morning.

Officials say Route 189 will be closed in both directions from Floydville Road & Holcomb Street intersection to the townline.

State Police believes it is an issue with a nearby propane tank.

No word on when the road will open back up.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.