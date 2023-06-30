ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Rocky Hill on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred on New Britain Avenue.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team has been activated, police said.

There is no update on the pedestrian’s condition at this time.

New Britain Avenue is expected to be closed between New Road and Cobey Avenue for several hours while police investigate.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

