PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time, police said.

See our live traffic map here.

Stay up-to-date with traffic alerts with WTNH in the News 8 app