PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash on I-84 westbound closed lanes in Plainville Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of Exit 33.

All lanes are since reopened.

A possible entrapment was reported, though police said there are no reported injuries at this time.

