HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stationary police cruiser was side-swiped by a sedan early Saturday morning near Hartford according to state police.

Police report that at 3:12 a.m. a police cruiser was at rest in the left lane of I-91 South, near Exit 27. A second vehicle, the sedan, was traveling in the same lane when they drove through a flare pattern, entered the median and side-swiped the stationary police cruiser.

After hitting the cruiser, police say, the second vehicle then crossed all four lanes of traffic and came to an uncontrolled stop on the right shoulder. Both drivers and the passenger of the second vehicle reported minor injuries and were transported to Hartford Hospital for medical assistance.

Both vehicles were disabled by the damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Police found the driver of the second vehicle at fault and they were issued a Misdemeanor Summons for Reckless Endangerment in Violation of C.G.S. 53a-64 and Failure to Maintain his Lane of Travel in Violation of C.G.S. 14-236.