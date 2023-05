EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of Rt. 2 Westbound closed Tuesday morning in East Hartford due to a crash and police investigation.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a crash occurred around 5:43 a.m. on Rt. 2 Westbound.

All lanes have since reopened.

State police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation and multiple officers are on scene.

This is an active scene.

