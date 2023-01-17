NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 44 in Norfolk is closed in both directions because of a serious crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

State police said they were advised of a roll-over collision on Greenswood Road East (Route 44) involving downed utility wires at 2:22 p.m. State police said Route 44 is closed between Rock Hall Road and Tim O’Connor Road.

EMTs and fire officials responded to the scene of the crash. Injury status the person (s) involved in the crash was not available, police said.

Eversource was also called to the scene, according to officials.

Police are urging anyone in the area to seek alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

