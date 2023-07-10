A tractor trailer is pictured after a rollover crash on Interstate 291 in Windsor.

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover crash that happened on Interstate 291 Westbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

State police said the tractor-trailer crash occurred on Interstate 291 Westbound at the Interstate 91 Southbound on-ramp just after 2:30 p.m.

The South Windsor Fire Department said the on-ramp will remain closed until the truck is removed.

The tractor-trailer had been hauling trash, which is now on the highway. The crash also resulted in a diesel spill, police said.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries from the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.