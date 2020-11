Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut DOT reported a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-95 Southbound between Exits 39A and 38 Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday. The right lane was closed and it has since reopened.

No word on any injuries or a cause for the crash at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.