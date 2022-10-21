Conn. (WTNH) — Fallen Bristol police officers Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte will be honored in a joint funeral service Friday morning.

Amid the procession and service, several roads will be closed in North Haven, East Hartford, and Bristol.

See the affected routes below:

Terryville

Route 6 to Colt Highway will be closed.

East Hartford

Travel will be impacted on the following roads: Silver Lane, Roberts Street, and surrounding areas. Police urge travelers to use alternate routes throughout the morning and afternoon.

North Haven

Clintonville Road from Pool Road to Washington Avenue and Washington Avenue from Clintonville Road to the I-91 entrance just past CVS will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

“We understand traffic delays and road closures impact us all in different ways, but we wish to thank the residents of North Haven for their continued support of not only our agency, but of the men and women of the Bristol Police Department, and the families and friends of the Hamzy, DeMonte, and Iurato families,” the North Haven Police Department said in a statement. “The amount of love and sympathy our community has displayed has been overwhelming.”

Each of the processions is scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. See the routes below:

The procession route for DeMonte, which is going from the North Haven Funeral Home to Rentschler Field:

The procession route for Hamzy, which is going from Scott Funeral Home in Terryville to Rentschler Field:

As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend the joint funeral, set to begin at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford.