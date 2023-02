ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A box truck crash in Rocky Hill closed lanes on I-91 Southbound Thursday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a box truck crashed into a guard rail just before 3 a.m.

State police and EMS responded to the scene, and two people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The left and center lanes are closed between Exits 23 and 22S.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app