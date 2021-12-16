Rollover crash causing delays on I-91 north in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash has caused the three right lanes to close on I-91 north in Wethersfield Thursday night.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash happened between Exits 25 and 27.

State police said they were advised of a rollover crash in this area with an ejection just before 5:30 p.m. Responding state troopers reported a patient with possible serious injuries.

The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to state police. They are asking that anyone traveling in the area seek alternate routes.

