Person arrested for DUI in connection to two-vehicle crash on Route 15 northbound in Hartford

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hartford_map_1523647174805.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 15 northbound (I-91 north) in Hartford is closed due to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

State Police tells News 8 a person was arrested for a DUI in connection to the crash.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the crash occurred at exit 89.

This closure is right at the Charter Oak Bridge. Use the Putnam Bridge across the river. Travelers can access Interstate-91 from Wethersfield.

State Police say OG Construction Company is on the scene fixing the barrels.

There’s no word on injuries. No further information has been given at this time.

Stay updated at WTNH.com and the News 8 app

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

West Hartford PD searching for suspect in car burglary, using video-sharing program to deter future incidents

News /

Panel divided on Mason statue's presence on Capitol

News /

Fight breaks out at hearing on Glastonbury school’s mascot name

News /

CT Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force engages community members in conversation

News /

Two people found dead at a home on Fenwick Street in Hartford killed in murder-suicide

News /

CT leaders fight for stronger gun control legislation as Tuesday marks 9 years since Sandy Hook shooting

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss