Person arrested for DUI in connection to two-vehicle crash on Route 15 northbound in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 15 northbound (I-91 north) in Hartford is closed due to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

State Police tells News 8 a person was arrested for a DUI in connection to the crash.

Motor Vehicle Crash – HARTFORD #RT15 North at Exit 89 (I-91 NB) at 12/15/2021 4:24:33 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 15, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the crash occurred at exit 89.

This closure is right at the Charter Oak Bridge. Use the Putnam Bridge across the river. Travelers can access Interstate-91 from Wethersfield.

State Police say OG Construction Company is on the scene fixing the barrels.

There’s no word on injuries. No further information has been given at this time.

Stay updated at WTNH.com and the News 8 app

