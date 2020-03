MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reported early Thursday morning that Route 15 Southbound between Exits 56 and 55 was closed because of Motor Vehicle crash.

State police say there are no reported injuries at this time.

This incident was reported Thursday, March 19 at 6:01 am. The area has since reopened.

